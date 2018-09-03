Maruti Suzuki slips 1% as August sales take a hit due to Kerala floods

Shares of Maruti Suzuki slipped 1 percent in the morning trade on Monday after company reported weak sales number for the month of August 2018.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 9,110.00 and an intraday low of Rs 9,006.00.

The company's total August 2018 sales declined 3.4 percent at 1.58 lakh units versus 1.63 lakh units in the same month last year.

Total sales includes 1,47,700 units in domestic market and 10,489 units of exports.

Sales during the month were adversely affected due to severe floods in Kerala and heavy rains in other parts of the country, company said in press release.

Its total passenger car sales were down at 1,14,261 units in August 2018 against 1,15,897 units in August 2017.

Export sales were down 10.3 percent to 10,489 units versus 11,701 units.

Kerala is the biggest market among the six southern markets of the south of the country with quarterly volumes of 66,000 units, making up one-fourth of the total volumes from the south.

At 09:17 hrs Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 9,026.70, down Rs 70.55, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 10,000.00 and 52-week low Rs 7,547.00 on 20 December, 2017 and 31 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.47 percent below its 52-week high and 19.95 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price rose 17 percent in the last 1 year.

