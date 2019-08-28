Maruti Suzuki shares fall 3% after Toyota, Suzuki form capital alliance agreement

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India declined almost 3 percent on BSE during the afternoon trade on August 28 amid reports that Toyota and Suzuki entered into a capital alliance agreement.

Toyota is planning to acquire 4.9 percent stake in Suzuki worth ¥96 billion.

Likewise, Suzuki plans to acquire a stake in Toyota worth ¥48 billion.

The development is positive in terms of technology transfer from Toyota to Suzuki as their development of hybrid and AI technology is much faster, said Sameer Kalra, Founder, Target Investing.

"However, it is slightly negative for Maruti as the technology transfer might be limited to Suzuki's plants in India rather than older factories, which will create feasibility issues for those plants in the long-term," Kalra added.

Japan’s Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation were planning to form a capital alliance to give a boost to technological developments to meet changes in the auto industry.

As per Reuters, the automakers in 2016 said they were exploring a partnership to meet technological challenges and the need to keep up with industry consolidation. The pair, earlier this year, announced a tie-up to produce electric vehicles and compact cars for each other.