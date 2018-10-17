App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki shares fall 3% after HSBC cuts target price by 10%, sees margin pressure risk

Maruti Suzuki stock, so far, corrected more than 26 percent year-to-date.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational image
Representational image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Maruti Suzuki India stock declined over 3 percent intraday Wednesday after global brokerage firm HSBC slashed target price by 10 percent on likely margin pressure risk.

The research house reduced target price to Rs 9,000 (implying potential upside of 26 percent), from Rs 10,000 earlier while retaining 'buy' call on the stock.

HSBC said changing consumer patterns and slow income growth had an impact on new car demand. Major car markets are already showing signs of stagnation, it added.

Maruti remains strong long-term play, but weak festive season and margin pressures are near-term risk, it feels.

The stock, so far, corrected more than 26 percent year-to-date.

The country's largest car maker had reported a year-on-year fall of 0.5 percent in its sales for September to 1.62 lakh units as subdued demand in the domestic market and weak exports impacted volumes.

Higher fuel cost, product price hikes, increasing interest rates and the on-going shraadh period (considered inauspicious for new purchases among Hindus) hit the company's retail and wholesale sales.

Meanwhile, Maruti's board meeting is scheduled on October 25 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on September 2018.

At 13:50 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 6,948.45, down Rs 201.50, or 2.82 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 02:10 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Maruti Suzuki India

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.