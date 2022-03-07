Maruti Suzuki share price plunges 6% as Indian market is hammered again

BSE

The Indian equity benchmarks were deep in the red in the morning trade on March 7 amid mounting worries over the Russia-Ukraine war. At 9.25 am, the BSE Sensex was down 1,428 points, or 2.63 percent, at 52,906 and the broader Nifty dived 398 points or 2.45 percent, to 15,847.

The Nifty Auto was even worse, falling 4.38 percent in the early trade. Maruti Suzuki India was the top Nifty loser, with the share price plunging 6 percent to Rs 6,825.

Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) were also down between 5 and 6 percent from automobiles.

On the 30-share BSE index, Maruti again was the top loser.

Most of the sector gauges—compiled by the National Stock Exchange— were trading in the red.

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President Vinkesh Gulati on March 4 said as Russia and Ukraine were the major suppliers of key components for chips, the conflict could have a negative impact on semiconductor output.

The FADA President Vinkesh Gulati also said the auto body has changed its outlook on vehicle retail sales to 'negative' from 'neutral', owing to fears of supply disruption.

