    Maruti Suzuki share price plunges 6% as Indian market is hammered again

    Maruti Suzuki India was the top Nifty loser as the share price dropped to Rs 6,825 in the morning trade

    Moneycontrol News
    March 07, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST
    The Indian equity benchmarks were deep in the red in the morning trade on March 7 amid mounting worries over the Russia-Ukraine war. At 9.25 am, the BSE Sensex was down 1,428 points, or 2.63 percent, at 52,906 and the broader Nifty dived 398 points or 2.45 percent, to 15,847.

    The Nifty Auto was even worse, falling 4.38 percent in the early trade. Maruti Suzuki India was the top Nifty loser, with the share price plunging 6 percent to Rs 6,825.

    Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) were also down between 5 and 6 percent from automobiles.

    On the 30-share BSE index, Maruti again was the top loser.

    Related stories

    Most of the sector gauges—compiled by the National Stock Exchange— were trading in the red.

    Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President Vinkesh Gulati on March 4 said as Russia and Ukraine were the major suppliers of key components for chips, the conflict could have a negative impact on semiconductor output.

    The FADA President Vinkesh Gulati also said the auto body has changed its outlook on vehicle retail sales to 'negative' from 'neutral', owing to fears of supply disruption.

    Also Read: Semiconductor shortage hurts business, impact of Russia-Ukraine war minimal: Rakesh Sharma of Bajaj Auto

    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine conflict to further worsen chip shortage: Report
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #auto stocks #BSE #maruti #Maruti Suzuki #Nifty #NSE #Sensex
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 10:11 am
