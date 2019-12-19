Maruti Suzuki share price gains as JPMorgan too raises target

The share price of the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki gained nearly a percent in the morning trade on December 19 after JPMorgan raised the stock’s target price by 4 percent.

Reiterating the overweight call on the stock, JPMorgan increased the target price to Rs 8,200 from Rs 7,900, implying a 13 percent potential upside.

The brokerage says the volume print has bottomed out and levers for margin rebound are falling in place.

"The risk reward is favourable with FY21 expected PE at 27x and 25 percent EPS CAGR in FY20-22," it said.

JPMorgan is the second brokerage to raise target price on the stock during the week.

Earlier, Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and raised target to Rs 8,650 from Rs 7,450, saying the stock was best placed for recovery in the passenger vehicle segment.

The stock has rallied 19 percent in the last three months. It was quoting at Rs 7,262.20, up Rs 20.65, or 0.29 percent, on the BSE at 1130 hours.