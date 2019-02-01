Maruti Suzuki rises 2% after January auto sales beat Street expectation

Shares of Maruti Suzuki rose around 2 percent as investors reacted to the auto sales for January.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 6,787.30 and an intraday low of Rs 6,655.00.

The country's largest car maker reported better-than-expected sales for January driven by utility vehicles and vans.

The company sold 1.517 lakh vehicles during the month, an increase of 0.2 percent over 1.513 lakh vehicles sold in same month last year. Global brokerage house Nomura had expected 1.45 lakh units sales for the month.

Domestic sales lifted the growth in January, which increased 1.1 percent to 1.42 lakh vehicles, but exports dropped 11 percent to 9,571 units compared to year-ago month.

Passenger car sales for the month dipped 4.1 percent to 1.01 lakh units dented by compact (Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire) and mid-size (Ciaz) segments which declined 3.5 percent and 42 percent respectively.

At 10:18 hrs Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 6,783.00, up Rs 154.95, or 2.34 percent, on the BSE.