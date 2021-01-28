MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Maruti Suzuki Q3 FY21 profit beats estimates, rises to Rs 1,941.4 crore

The profit number beat Street expectations as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the number to the tune of Rs 1,833 crore.

Moneycontrol News
January 28, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
Image: Pixabay

Image: Pixabay

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Automaker Maruti Suzuki on January 28 reported a 24.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q3FY21 standalone net profit at Rs 1,941.4 crore.

In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, profit numbers were Rs 1,564.8 crore.

The profit number beat Street expectations as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the number to the tune of Rs 1,833 crore.

The company reported a 13.3 percent YoY rise in Q3 standalone revenue at Rs 23,457.8 crore against Rs 20,706.8 crore in Q3FY20.

The revenue numbers were slightly below the market expectations. CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the revenue numbers to the tune of Rs 23,655 crore.

Close

Related stories

The company reported a tax expense of Rs 508.4 crore versus Rs 441.6 crore YoY.

The company's EBITDA grew 5.9 percent YoY to Rs 2,226 crore against Rs 2,102 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated EBITDA at Rs 2,514 crore.

EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 9.5 percent against 10.1 percent YoY. CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated EBITDA margin at 10.6 percent.

The company said it sold a total of 4,95,897 vehicles during the December quarter, higher by 13.4 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,67,369 units, growing by 13 percent. Exports were at 28,528 units, higher by 20.6 percent.

Improved capacity utilisation, lower sales promotion expenses, cost-reduction efforts and higher fair value gains on invested surplus were the tailwinds during the said quarter.

However, adverse commodity prices, unfavorable product mix and adverse foreign exchange fluctuation posed challenges, said the company.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Maruti Suzuki #Results
first published: Jan 28, 2021 01:52 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.