Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit falls 10% to Rs 2,240 cr, revenue rises 3% despite subdued volume

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car maker, has reported a 9.8 percent on year degrowth in second quarter profit to Rs 2,240.4 crore, dented by weak operational performance and subdued sales volume.

Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 2,484.3 crore.

However, bottomline grew by 13.4 percent sequentially with EBITDA rising 2.4 percent and margin expansion of 37 bps QoQ.

Revenue from operations for the quarter increased 3 percent year-on-year to Rs 22,433.2 crore despite fall in sales volume, driven by higher average selling price (ASP) due to a better product mix.

Sales volume during the quarter was subdued as the company sold 4,84,848 vehicles, down 1.5 percent year-on-year. Domestic sales degrew by 0.4 percent and exports fell 15.2 percent YoY.

"The operating profit was lower on account of increase in commodity prices, adverse foreign exchange movement and higher sales promotion expenses partially offset by cost reduction efforts," Maruti said in its filing.

Company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) in Q2 declined 6.7 percent to Rs 3,431.3 crore and margin contracted by 160 basis points to 15.29 percent YoY.

While addressing press conference, RC Bhargava, chairman said the laws relating to diesel have become adverse and insurance norms also have hit demand for vehicles. "There is lack of clarity on industry situation over 6 months."

He said the company has been ramping up production of CNG vehicles and it has 8 models available. CNG vehicle sales grew by 50 percent YoY in Q2 as consumers prefer CNG vehicles now.

Maruti Suzuki shares hit fresh 52-week low of Rs 6,625 intraday today. At 14:06 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 6,665.45, down Rs 103.10, or 1.52 percent on the BSE.

The weak growth seems to have reflected in the stock price as the stock corrected nearly 17 percent during the quarter and more than 30 percent year-to-date from around Rs 9,700 to Rs 6,700 levels.