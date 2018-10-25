Maruti Suzuki Q2: Adverse forex, high commodity prices hit financials; 5 key takeaways

Automobile major, Maruti Suzuki, reported a fall of 10 percent in its net profit for the September quarter as compared to the same period of last year. The company blamed a range of factors such as commodity prices, adverse foreign exchange rates, among other reasons behind the profit falling.

Here are key takeaways from the results announcement to help you understand its financials:

Profit and sales

The automobile major reported a fall of 9.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) in profit for the September quarter at Rs 2,240.4 crore. During the same period of last year, the company had reported a profit of Rs 2,484.3 crore.

It reported net sales at Rs 21,551.9 crore for the quarter, growing over half a percent as compared to the last year.

During H1FY19, the company registered net sales of Rs 43,362.6 crore, up 12.4 percent over the same period of last year.

Operating performance

The operating profit for September quarter stood at Rs 2,710.1 crore during Q2, down 9.5 percent YoY. The company attributes this fall to increase in commodity prices, adverse foreign exchange movement, and higher sales promotion expenses. These were partially offset by cost reduction efforts.

Vehicle sales

The company sold a total of 4.84 lakh units during the quarter, down 1.5 percent over the corresponding period of last year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 4.55 lakh units, while exports stood at 29,448 units.

For the first half of this fiscal year, the company sold a total of 9,75,327 vehicles in H1, a growth of 10 percent over the same period of the previous year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 9,19,240 units and exports were at 56,087 units.

Financial ratios

Material costs as a share of net sales have risen to 70.8 percent, a rise of 110 basis points from 69.7 percent. The employee cost has also risen by 60 basis points to 3.7 percent from 3.1 percent last year.

Future guidance

The company has said that it will be keeping an eye on these factors going ahead.

- Strong product portfolio

- Higher interest rates

- Higher fuel prices

- Adverse foreign exchange

- Rising commodity prices