Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results: Net profit at Rs 440.8 crore, revenue jumps four times to Rs 17,770.7 crore

Maruti Suzuki India | Representative image

Automaker Maruti Suzuki on July 28 posted its June quarter net profit at Rs 440.8 crore against a Rs 249.4 crore loss in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter jumped more than four times to Rs 17,770.7 crore against Rs 4,106.5 crore in Q1FY21.

Q1FY22 EBITDA came at Rs 821 crore versus an EBITDA loss of Rs 863.4 crore last year.

The numbers came below market expectations. A CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts had estimated the profit and revenue numbers at Rs 675.7 crore and Rs 17,929 crore, respectively, for the quarter.

The company sold a total of 3,53,614 units during the June quarter. Sales in the domestic market stood at

3,08,095 units while exports were at 45,519 units.

In value terms, the company registered net sales of Rs 16,798.7 crore in Q1FY22 against net sales of Rs 3,677.5 crore in Q1FY21."The second wave of the pandemic adversely impacted the Q1 production and sales. While all parameters this quarter were substantially better than Q1 of FY21, a comparison is not meaningful because Q1 last year had a much higher degree of disruption due to the pandemic. Sales in Q1 remain farbelow the previous high in Q1 of FY19," Maruti said in a BSE filing.