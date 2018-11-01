App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki October sales grow 0.2% on tepid domestic, weak exports growth

Compact segment, which contributed 44 percent to total sales, registered a 3.7 percent growth in month gone by, Maruti Suzuki said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India reported tepid sales growth for October 2018 amid festive season, dented by marginal rise in domestic business and sharp fall in exports.

The company sold 1,46,766 vehicles in October 2018, a 0.2 percent on year growth compared to 1,46,446 sold in same month last year. It missed Nomura expectations of 1.57 lakh units.

Maruti said domestic sales grew by 1.5 percent year-on-year to 1.38 lakh units, but exports fell 17 percent to 8,666 units in month gone by.

Lower growth in utility vehicles (Vitara Brezza, Ertiga etc), mid-size (Ciaz) and slow growth in mini (Alto, WagonR) & compact (Swift, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire) segments hit sales volume during the month.

related news

Overall passenger vehicle sales grew by 0.6 percent YoY to 1,35,948 units in October, with utility vehicles sales falling 11.2 percent.

Compact segment, which contributed 44 percent to total sales, registered a 3.7 percent growth in month gone by.

Its light commercial vehicles sales growth continued to be strong. Super carry sales grew by 146.8 percent YoY to 2,152 units.

At 10:26 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 6,703.15, up Rs 94.20, or 1.43 percent on the BSE, which indicated that such a tepid growth may have priced in.

The stock corrected by 32 percent from closing levels of last year Rs 9,731.35 to all the way to Rs 6,608.95 on October 31.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 10:33 am

tags #Business #Maruti Suzuki India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.