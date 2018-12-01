App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2018 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki November sales down 0.7% at 1.53 lakh units

The company sold a total of 1,53,539 units in November 2018 against sales of 1,54,600 units in the month of November 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational image
Representational image
Maruti Suzuki India registered 0.7 percent decline in its November 2018 sales numbers on the back of weak export sales data.

The company sold a total of 1,53,539 units in November 2018 against sales of 1,54,600 units in the month of November 2017.

The total sales includes 1,46,018 units in domestic market and 7,521 units of exports.

Its domestic sales were up by 0.5 percent year-on-year, while exports fell 19.1 percent to 7521 units.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were down 0.3 percent at 1,43,890, while light commercial vehicles sales increased by 112.2 percent at 2,128 units.
First Published on Dec 1, 2018 11:19 am

tags #Business

