Maruti Suzuki June sales tank 14%; stock trades flat

Maruti Suzuki India continued to disappoint street with weak sales data. Sales across major passenger vehicle segments fell in June as per data released on July 1.

The country's largest car maker sold 1.24 lakh units in June 2019, which were sharply lower by 14 percent compared to 1.44 lakh units sold in the same month last year.

Sales data was also below Nomura's estimate of 1.27 lakh units for the month.

"We sold a total of 1,24,708 units in June 2019. This includes 1,13,031 units in the domestic market, 1,830 units of domestic OEM sales and 9,847 units of exports," Maruti said.

Maruti further said it sold 1.14 lakh units in the domestic market, lower by 15.3 percent compared to 1.35 lakh units sold in the corresponding period previous year but exports grew by 5.7 percent to 9,847 units.

Passenger car sales tanked by 18.1 percent year-on-year to 83,952 units as mini and compact segments registered 19.1 percent fall in sales.

Utility vehicle segment, under which the company sold Vitara Brezza and Ertiga models, showed 7.9 percent decline in sales and vans sales (Eeco and Omni) shrank 24 percent YoY in June.

However, its light commercial vehicle Super Carry registered 24 percent growth in sales YoY.

In Apil-June period, Maruti said its total sales plummeted 17.9 percent to 4.02 lakh units compared to 4.9 lakh units sold in the same quarter last year.

The stock was quoting at Rs 6,545.00, up Rs 11.00, or 0.17 percent on the BSE at 1142 hours IST.