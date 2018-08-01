Maruti Suzuki July sales fall 0.6% on tepid domestic growth, weak exports

India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki sold 1.64 lakh units in July, a degrowth of 0.6 percent year-on-year on account of tepid domestic sales growth and weak exports. Growth was largely dented by weak sales in the mini (Alto, WagonR), mid-size (Ciaz) and utility vehicle (Ertiga, Vitara Brezza etc) segments.

Numbers are far lower than Nomura expectations of 1.71 lakh units. Domestic sales grew 0.1 percent YoY to 1.54 lakh units. Exports declined 9.9 percent to 10,219 units in the month gone by.

Passenger car segment sales increased 0.3 percent to 1.12 lakh units as Alto and WagonR sales fell 10.9 percent and that for Ciaz plummeted 99.2 percent. However, the compact car segment (Swift, Baleno, Ignis, Dzire etc) reported healthy (17.8 percent) growth.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 0.6 percent to 1.52 lakh units. Light commercial vehicle sales (Super Carry) increased 145.1 percent to 1,723 units in July.

At 11:02 am, the stock was quoting Rs 9,356.15, down Rs 150.25, or 1.58 percent on the BSE.