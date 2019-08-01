Maruti Suzuki July sales crash 34% to two-year low

Maruti Suzuki India, country's largest passenger vehicle maker, disappointed the analysts on August 1 by reporting sharp fall in July sales.

Company sold 1.09 lakh units in July 2019, the lowest in last two-year, down by 33.5 percent compared to 1.64 lakh units sold in the same period, previous year.

Numbers were lower than Nomura expectation of 1.17 lakh units for the month.

Maruti said domestic sales in July 2019 were down 35.1 percent at 1 lakh units and passenger car sales fell 36.2 percent to 71,486 units compared to July 2018.

Total exports also declined 9.4 percent year-on-year to 9,258 units in the month gone by.

Maruti saw weak demand across segments with mini (Alto, Old WagonR) category showing a 69.3 percent fall YoY, and compact category (New WagonR, Ignis, Baleno, Swift) reporting a 23 percent decline YoY in July 2019.

However, the only segment that registered a half a percent growth was light commercial vehicle, under which it sells Super Carry.