you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki July sales crash 34% to two-year low

The only segment that registered a half a percent growth was light commercial vehicle, under which it sells Super Carry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Maruti Suzuki India, country's largest passenger vehicle maker, disappointed the analysts on August 1 by reporting sharp fall in July sales.

Company sold 1.09 lakh units in July 2019, the lowest in last two-year, down by 33.5 percent compared to 1.64 lakh units sold in the same period, previous year.

Numbers were lower than Nomura expectation of 1.17 lakh units for the month.

Maruti said domestic sales in July 2019 were down 35.1 percent at 1 lakh units and passenger car sales fell 36.2 percent to 71,486 units compared to July 2018.

Total exports also declined 9.4 percent year-on-year to 9,258 units in the month gone by.

Maruti saw weak demand across segments with mini (Alto, Old WagonR) category showing a 69.3 percent fall YoY, and compact category (New WagonR, Ignis, Baleno, Swift) reporting a 23 percent decline YoY in July 2019.

However, the only segment that registered a half a percent growth was light commercial vehicle, under which it sells Super Carry.

The stock was quoting at Rs 5,475.00, up Rs 2.85, or 0.05 percent on the BSE at 1052 hours IST.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 11:03 am

tags #Business #Maruti Suzuki India

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

