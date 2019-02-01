App
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 10:27 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki January sales beat expectations, up 0.2% at 1.51 lakh units

Passenger car sales for the month dipped 4.1 percent to 1.01 lakh units dented by compact (Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire) and mid-size (Ciaz) segments which declined 3.5 percent and 42 percent respectively.

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest car maker, has reported better-than-expected sales for January driven by mini car, utility vehicles and vans segments.

The company sold 1.517 lakh vehicles during the month, an increase of 0.2 percent over 1.513 lakh vehicles sold in same month last year. Global brokerage house Nomura had expected 1.45 lakh units sales for the month.

Domestic sales lifted the growth in January, which increased 1.1 percent to 1.42 lakh vehicles, but exports dropped 11 percent to 9,571 units compared to year-ago month.

Passenger car sales for the month dipped 4.1 percent to 1.01 lakh units dented by compact (Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire) and mid-size (Ciaz) segments which declined 3.5 percent and 42 percent respectively.

Mini car segment, which includes WagonR and Alto, registered a 0.3 percent growth in January while utility vehicles segment (S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga) reported a 8.4 percent growth YoY.

Under passenger vehicles, the 23.6 percent YoY growth in vans (Eeco) segment was bigger in percentage terms while light commercial vehicles (Super Carry) sales grew by 92.1 percent YoY.

At 10:12 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 6,740.00, up Rs 111.95, or 1.69 percent on the BSE.
