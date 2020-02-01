Maruti Suzuki Jan sales increases 1.6%, beat estimates

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has reported a 1.6 percent year-on-year growth in January sales, beating analyst estimates.

It sold 1.54 lakh units during January 2019, against 1.51 lakh units sold in the same month last year. Japanese brokerage firm Nomura had estimated sales of 1.5 lakh units for the month.

Domestic sales in January 2019 grew by 1.7 percent year-on-year to 1.44 lakh units and exports rose by 0.6 percent to 9,624 units compared to the same period last year.

Passenger car sales increased 9 percent to 1.11 lakh units year-on-year in January 2019.