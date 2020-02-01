App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki Jan sales increases 1.6%, beat estimates

Passenger car sales increased 9 percent to 1.11 lakh units year-on-year in January 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has reported a 1.6 percent year-on-year growth in January sales, beating analyst estimates.

It sold 1.54 lakh units during January 2019, against 1.51 lakh units sold in the same month last year. Japanese brokerage firm Nomura had estimated sales of 1.5 lakh units for the month.

Domestic sales in January 2019 grew by 1.7 percent year-on-year to 1.44 lakh units and exports rose by 0.6 percent to 9,624 units compared to the same period last year.

Passenger car sales increased 9 percent to 1.11 lakh units year-on-year in January 2019.

The stock was quoting at Rs 7,079.45, up Rs 167.75, or 2.43 percent on the BSE at 1104 hours IST.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 11:15 am

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #Maruti Suzuki India

