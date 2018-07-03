App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki gains 2% after JPMorgan says revenue growth will remain exciting over FY19

The research house feels its compact segment has been driving the growth and the company will be able to hold onto its market share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Maruti Suzuki share price rallied 1.9 percent intraday on Tuesday after global brokerage house JPMorgan has maintained Overweight call on the stock with a target price at Rs 10,200 per share.

This implies 15.5 percent potential upside from Monday's closing levels.

"Maruti's revenue growth will remain exciting over FY19 as EBIT margin could sustain at current high levels," JPMorgan said, adding growth will sustain for the industry in FY19/

At 15:05 hours IST, the stock price Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 8,965.00, up Rs 137.40, or 1.56 percent.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Maruti Suzuki

