Maruti Suzuki falls over 1% after it announces recall of 1,200 new Swift, Dzire models

Shares of Maruti Suzuki fell over a percent on Wednesday morning after the company announced a recall over 1,200 new Swift and Dzire models to inspect a possible fault in Airbag Controller Unit.

“1,279 vehicles (566 new Swift and 713 new Dzire) manufactured between May 7, 2018 and July 5, 2018 will be covered in this campaign,” the company said in a filing to the exchange.

Starting July 25, 2018 owners of the vehicles included in this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost, the notification further added.

The stock was in the news recently for rolling out its 20 millionth car. It took the company 34 years to get to this milestone. Only five million were produced in the first 21 years. But with time, production got faster and the last five million cars were the fastest to be produced, at 18 months.

The first Maruti Suzuki car was produced way back in December 1983 and the owner, Harpal Singh was selected via a lucky draw. India's then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, herself handed over the car keys to Singh.

The stock has gained around 11 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it gained around 4 percent. At 10:15 hrs Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 9,743.35, down Rs 77.00, or 0.78 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 9,875.00 and an intraday low of Rs 9,713.85.