App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki falls 3%, hits 2-yr low after production cut

Total passenger vehicle production stood at 1,09,641 units last month, down 16.34 percent from 1,31,068 units in June 2018

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of auto major Maruti Suzuki fell close to 3 percent intraday on Monday hitting a 2-year low after the company informed bourses that it has cut vehicle production for the fifth consecutive month in June.

The auto major said it slashed total vehicle production, including Super Carry LCV, by 15.6 percent last month to 1,11,917 units as compared to 1,32,616 units in the year-ago month.

Total passenger vehicle production stood at 1,09,641 units last month, down 16.34 percent from 1,31,068 units in June 2018.

Close

The auto major cut production of mini segment vehicles, including models like Alto, by 48.2 percent to 15,087 units last month as against 29,131 units in the year-ago period.

related news

Similarly, it slashed production of compact segment cars like WagonR, Swift and Dzire by 1.46 percent to 66,436 units in June from 67,426 units earlier.

Maruti

 

Production of utility vehicles witnessed a decline of 5.26 percent to 17,074 units, as against 18,023 units in June last year.

The company said production of vans declined by 27.87 percent to 8,501 units last month compared to 11,787 units in June 2018.

The car market leader had cut total production by over 18 percent in May. Similarly, it had slashed production by around 10 percent across its factories in April.

Technical Analyst Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com has recommended a sell on Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6430 and target of Rs 6,100.

At 10:22 hrs Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 6,184.90, down Rs 179.85, or 2.83 percent. It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 6,151.00.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 10:35 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Maruti Suzuki

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.