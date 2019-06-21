Maruti Suzuki falls 3% after UBS downgrades to sell

Maruti Suzuki India shares dropped 3.5 percent intraday on June 21 after global brokerage house UBS downgraded its rating to sell from buy amid sharp volume decline.

The research house also slashed its price target on the stock by 27.5 percent to Rs 5,800 from Rs 8,000 per share earlier, implying 13 percent potential downside from current levels.

"We are surprised by sharp 20 per cent-plus decline in volumes in April and May 2019," said UBS which expects a 2 percent YoY decline in FY20 growth from 4 percent plus earlier.

The research house feels trading at 27xFY21 price-to-earnings, the stock is available at 50 percent premium to other Indian OEMs.

"Maruti is unlikely to benefit from BS-VI and we have not built in negative operating leverage in our recommendations," the brokerage said.

The stock plunged 27 percent in last one year amid sales slowdown. It was quoting at Rs 6,505.00, down Rs 132.20, or 1.99 percent on the BSE at 1152 hours.