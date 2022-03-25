Maruti Suzuki down 2% after CLSA assigns 'sell' call, cuts FY23 earnings estimates

live bse live

Maruti Suzuki India share price corrected nearly 2 percent on March 25 after global brokerage house CLSA assigned a “sell” call on the stock, citing major challenges like a spike in commodity costs and loss of market share.

The stock closed at Rs 7,425.30, down 1.71 percent, on the BSE. It has already corrected 16 percent in the past one-and-half-month on rising commodity prices and margin pressure concerns.

CLSA set a price target at Rs 6,430 a share, implying a 13.4 percent downside from the closing level of March 25.

"The spike in commodity costs and loss in market share are major challenges," said the brokerage, adding the Street was too optimistic on volume and margin recovery.

Metals used by auto companies including steel and aluminum have seen a significant price rise in recent weeks, though they have cooled down a bit lately.

Maruti Suzuki has already announced four price hikes in FY22 and reports indicate another one could also be coming.

"We have taken a price hike of 9 percent recently, which is not enough to cover high raw material costs," Maruti Suzuki Executive Director Shashank Srivastava has said.

The record-high crude oil prices, which have zoomed past $100 a barrel, are also hurting. If prices remain elevated, then there could be a problem for the demand outlook.

CLSA expects Maruti to lose 480 bps market share over FY21-24. "The likely loss of market share in CNG segment on entry of Tata Motors poses risk. Weak positioning in SUV segment is also a risk," said the global research firm, which has cut its FY23 earnings estimates by 20 percent.

Srivastava told CNBC-TV18 that India’s largest carmaker was looking to roll out the first electric vehicle before 2025 and expects 8-10 percent of the overall passenger vehicle (PV) market to come from electric vehicles by 2030.

"About 55 percent cost of an electric vehicle is the battery cost, which must be reduced. Charging infrastructure is still in its early stage which is a hindrance to electric vehicle push,” he added.

