Maruti Suzuki December sales rises 3.9%, in line with expectations

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest passenger vehicles manufacturer, sold 1.33 lakh units in December 2019 against 1.28 lakh units in the corresponding period of 2018.

The growth driven by domestic and exports was 3.9 percent YoY which was largely in line with a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 which was pegged at 1.32 lakh units.

Domestic sales during the month grew by 3.5 percent to 1.25 lakh units and exports increased 10.2 percent to 7,561 units compared to December 2018.

Maruti sold 91,341 units of passenger cars in December 2019, a 9.1 percent YoY rise. Meanwhile, passenger vehicle sales (which also include Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross, Eeco and Vitara Brezza) increased 2.5 percent YoY to 1.22 lakh units during the month.

Passenger cars include Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire. are passenger vehicles.

Its light commercial vehicles sales, through which it sold Super Carry, declined 5 percent YoY to 1,591 units in December 2019.