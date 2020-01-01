App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki December sales rises 3.9%, in line with expectations

Domestic sales during the month grew by 3.5 percent to 1.25 lakh units and exports increased 10.2 percent to 7,561 units compared to December 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest passenger vehicles manufacturer, sold 1.33 lakh units in December 2019 against 1.28 lakh units in the corresponding period of 2018.

The growth driven by domestic and exports was 3.9 percent YoY which was largely in line with a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 which was pegged at 1.32 lakh units.

Domestic sales during the month grew by 3.5 percent to 1.25 lakh units and exports increased 10.2 percent to 7,561 units compared to December 2018.

Maruti sold 91,341 units of passenger cars in December 2019, a 9.1 percent YoY rise. Meanwhile, passenger vehicle sales (which also include Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross, Eeco and Vitara Brezza) increased 2.5 percent YoY to 1.22 lakh units during the month.

related news

Passenger cars include Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire. are passenger vehicles.

Its light commercial vehicles sales, through which it sold Super Carry, declined 5 percent YoY to 1,591 units in December 2019.

The stock was quoting at Rs 7,339, down Rs 28.20, or 0.38 percent on the BSE at 1122 hours IST.

First Published on Jan 1, 2020 11:34 am

tags #Business #Maruti Suzuki India

