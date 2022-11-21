 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki chases market share but losing 'mind share' to Tata Motors

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai / Nov 21, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Recent launches of Brezza models as well as other upgrades to existing models have helped Maruti Suzuki regain some of its mojo but the road ahead is unlikely to be easy, a Kotak Equities study has said

Maruti Suzuki India (File image)

Maruti Suzuki India is looking to take the war to its rivals. The country’s largest carmaker has declared it will win back its market share from competitors such as Tata Motors after having lost ground over the past three years.

Maruti Suzuki executives have pointed to a substantial increase in market share in the competitive sports utility vehicles (SUV) segment in 2022-23 where it lagged peers like Tata Motors.

Recent launches of Brezza models as well as other upgrades have helped Maruti Suzuki regain some of its mojo. The Gurugram-based carmaker is aiming to return to hey days of 2018-19 when its overall share of the Indian car market topped 51 percent.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities believes that the company’s ambitions of recovering its market share to the peak of 2018-19 may end up being a pipe dream. Kotak Equities has a “sell” rating on the stock.

‘Mind’ the gap