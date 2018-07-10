Maruti gains market share in Q1; Tata Motors overtakes Honda

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India tightened its grip on domestic passenger vehicles segment by increasing its market share to 52.54 percent in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal. During the April-June period, Tata Motors overtook Honda Cars India to become the fourth largest player in terms of market share.

According to the latest data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), total domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales in the first quarter of this fiscal grew 19.91 percent to 8,73,501 units as against 7,28,483 units.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) sold 4,58,967 units of PVs in the April-June period as against 3,67,386 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 24.93 percent.

In terms of market share, MSI saw it increase to 52.54 percent during the first quarter, up from 50.43 percent in the year-ago period.

The company has witnessed good demand of its models such as the new hatchback Swift, compact sedan Dzire, SUV Brezza and premium hatchback Baleno.

Second-placed Hyundai Motor India sold 1,37,114 units during the period as against 1,24,327 units in the first quarter last fiscal, up 10.28 percent, SIAM data showed.

However, the company's market share fell to 15.69 percent in the first quarter this fiscal from 17 percent in the year-ago period.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) retained its number three position in the segment registering sales of 60,539 units in April-June period this fiscal, as against 55,785 units in the same period a year ago, up 8.52 percent.

The homegrown utility vehicles major also saw its market share dip to 6.93 percent from 7.65 percent in the comparable period last fiscal.

Tata Motors registered the fastest sales growth during the quarter at 48.5 percent, selling 58,969 units as against 39,708 units in the year-ago period.

Subsequently, its market share in the PV segment also increased to 6.75 percent up from 5.45 percent in April-June period last fiscal. It moved up to the fourth spot overtaking Honda Cars India.

During the first quarter, Honda Cars India sold 42,609 units as against 38,562 units in the same period last fiscal, up 10.49 percent.

The company's market share stood at 4.88 percent in the first quarter this fiscal, down from 5.29 percent in the corresponding period last fiscal.