you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Marubozu candlestick suggests bullish tone in coming sessions; 11,740 crucial'

Nifty index trading above 11,640 will accelerate upmove taking it higher towards the target of cup and handle pattern formed on a lower time frame which comes to 11,740 mark.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Shabbir Kayyumi

The benchmark Nifty ended 7 percent higher in the last month of the financial year 2018-2019. The index traded above stiff resistance of 11,600 and managed to give the highest closing since September 2018.

Nifty is forming higher high & higher low continuously in last 6 weeks whereas long body bullish candlestick pattern signifies the continuation of the uptrend. At the same time, index has formed white Marubozu candlestick pattern on monthly time frame suggesting bullish tone in coming sessions.

Moreover, index trading above 11,640 will accelerate up move taking it higher towards the target of cup and handle pattern formed on a lower time frame which comes to 11,740 mark.

Shabbir Kayyumi
Shabbir Kayyumi
Head of Technical & Derivative Research|Narnolia Financial Advisors

Also, as long as Nifty sustains above bullish unfilled gap formed around 11,445-11,455 levels, one can trade with buy on dip strategy. Though Relative Strength Index (RSI) is making lower low while Nifty is trading higher high on daily time frame showing the occurrence of negative divergence, one should stay away from short selling unless index decisively trades below its 5 SMA placed around 10,490 levels.

Bank Nifty

Bank nifty hit record high of 30,498 levels in last week and managed to close above psychological levels of 30,000 suggesting positive bias in short term as well as in mid-term.

Moreover, the sharp upswing appears to have brought the index into the overbought zone which suggests some cooling off of oscillators in the near term.

As long as banking index trading above 29,500, we suggest to trade with buy on dip strategy whereas a close below 29,000 will change the current trend.

Here is a list of five stock picks which could return 6-18 percent:

Tata Power Company: BUY | Buy Around: Rs 72 | Target: Rs 85 | Stop Loss: Rs 64 | Upside: 18%

The stock has witnessed decent erosion from the peak of Rs 101 to current bottom placed around Rs 59.80 levels. Stock has given trend line breakout and sustainability the same can give further upsurge.

Scrip will give breakout of cup and handle pattern above Rs 74.50 mark, by which it will accelerate upside movement. It has also taken support of Rs 50 SMA at Rs 70 levels in daily chart. We suggest buying in the scrip around Rs 72 with stop loss below Rs 64 on closing basis for the target of Rs 85 levels.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: BUY | Buy Around: Rs 283 | Target: Rs 318 | Stop Loss: Rs 266 | Upside: 12%

The counter appears to have formed a short term bottom as it repeatedly attracting buying interest around Rs 275-280 levels. Formation inverted head and shoulder pattern on daily chart which is reversal pattern indicate upside move.

Buying momentum will accelerate above 286 where pattern breakout is expected and it can attempt to retest its interim top in coming sessions. Declining histogram of MACD is also suggesting upside momentum. Positional trader can create fresh long position around Rs 283 with a stoploss below Rs 266 on closing basis for an initial target of Rs 318.

Grasim Industries: BUY | Buy Around: Rs 850 | Target: Rs 925 | Stop Loss: Rs 806 | Upside: 9%

Stock gave falling trend line break out in daily chart as well inverted Head & Shoulder breakout in weekly chart on upside which suggests trend reversal is round the corner.

From last few days, it has been consolidating above the same which implying strength. Formation of long bull candle while giving trend line breakout indicates stock can upsurge further higher. Buy Grasim around Rs 850 with stop loss of Rs 806 for the target of Rs 925 levels.

Mahindra & Mahindra: BUY | Buy Around: Rs 670 | Target: Rs 708 | Stop Loss: Rs 653 | Upside: 6%

Stock bottomed out near levels of Rs 653-656 and it has been consolidating for last few days on daily chart. Daily momentum indicator RSI seems to be turning towards on northward side which is also creating positive rhythm in the scrip.

Furthermore, Bullish crossover in MACD adds the conviction of buying the scrip around Rs 670 for the target of Rs 708 with stoploss of Rs 653 mark.

Dabur India: BUY | Buy Around: Rs 407 | Target: Rs 430 | Stop Loss: Rs 396 | Upside: 6%

After showing the top of Rs 490 levels stock has given steep correction till Rs 364 level. In daily chart stock is sustaining below 200 SMA but ABCD bullish Harmonic pattern showing positive reversal in this stock in coming sessions. Positive diversion is also seen in RSI and stochastic oscillator which brace the positive bias in the stock.

We suggest buying in the scrip around Rs 407 with stop loss below Rs 396 on closing basis for the target of Rs 430 levels.

(The author is Head of Technical & Derivative Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 12:18 pm

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Stocks Views #Technicals

