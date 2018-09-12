Marshall Machines jumps 5% after Ashish Kacholia raises stake in the company

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Marshall Machines gained almost 5 percent after investor Ashish Kacholia raised his stake in the small medium enterprise (SME).

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 43.35 on the NSE, up 4.96 percent from the previous close.

Kacholia increased his stake in the firm to 8 percent from 3.2 percent.

The investor has bought 6,99,000 shares of the company at Rs 41.88 per share through open market transactions, on top of his holding of 4.65 lakh shares as of September 7.

Trust Finstock also purchased 1,71,000 shares of the company at Rs 41.59 per share while Choice Equity Broking sold 78,000 shares at Rs 41.89 per share on the NSE.

The stock is currently quoting at Rs 43.35 on the NSE.