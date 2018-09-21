App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marshall Machines hits upper circuit after Ashish Kacholia raises stake

Ashish Kacholia raised his stake in the company to 8.68 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Shares of SME Marshall Machines hit the upper circuit in early trade on Friday after Ashish Kacholia raised his stake in the company to 8.68 percent.

The investor bought 99,000 shares of the auto component maker at Rs 43.15 per share on the NSE, according to deals data available on the exchange.

Kacholia had last week raised his stake in the company to 8 percent from 3.2 percent.

At 0931 hours, the stock was up 5 percent quoting at Rs 46.20. There were only buyers for the stocks at the exchange.

Kacholia also recently bought 20 lakh shares of pharmaceutical firm Hikal for Rs 33 crore.

The investor also recently cut his stake in ice-cream maker Vadilal Industries.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 09:34 am

tags #Business #Buzzing Stocks #markets

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.