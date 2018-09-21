Marshall Machines hits upper circuit after Ashish Kacholia raises stake

Moneycontrol News

Shares of SME Marshall Machines hit the upper circuit in early trade on Friday after Ashish Kacholia raised his stake in the company to 8.68 percent.

The investor bought 99,000 shares of the auto component maker at Rs 43.15 per share on the NSE, according to deals data available on the exchange.

Kacholia had last week raised his stake in the company to 8 percent from 3.2 percent.

At 0931 hours, the stock was up 5 percent quoting at Rs 46.20. There were only buyers for the stocks at the exchange.

Kacholia also recently bought 20 lakh shares of pharmaceutical firm Hikal for Rs 33 crore.