App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marquee investors plan stake sale in LIC Housing; shares tank 8%

As per CNBC-TV18, Fidelity Management is to sell stake in the company

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of LIC Housing Finance plunged as much as 8 percent in early trade on August 22 after reports that some investors are likely to sell stake in the company.

As per CNBC-TV18, Fidelity Management is to sell stake in the company. Fidelity Investment Trust held 3.41 percent in the housing finance company as of June 30, 2019.

Bank of Muscat India Fund and Government Pension Fund Global held 2.28 percent and 1.83 percent, respectively.

Close

Reports said the transaction will happen in the price range Rs 425.15 – 449.50 per share, a discount of 3-8 percent to August 22 closing price.

related news

Global brokerage Jefferies has maintained 'buy' recommendation on LIC Housing with a target price of Rs 578 per share.

As per the brokerage, the rise in asset quality stress is already priced in and developer mix at 7 percent is below most peers.

"With strong parentage and AAA rating, the company is better positioned among most peers. Potential fall In yields could lift incremental spreads which is a key margin and valuation driver," said the brokerage.

It sees loan book CAGR of 14.5 percent over FY19-22.

Around 0930 hours, shares of LIC Housing Finance traded at Rs 429.60 apiece, down Rs 34.10, or 7.35 percent.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 09:52 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.