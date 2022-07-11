Marksans Pharma slips after buyback announcement

SIS: SIS to consider share buyback proposal on June 29. The company said the board will meet on June 29 to consider the proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company.

Marksans Pharma share price was down nearly 3 percent in the afternoon trade on July 11 after the company announced the maximum price of its buyback issue at Rs 60, a premium of 20 percent from the last closing price.

The Mumbai-headquartered company in an after-market notification on July 8 said it would buy shares worth Rs 60 crore. The company said promoters, promoter group and those in control of the company will not participate in the buyback.

As of 12.13 pm, the stock was down 2.89 percent at Rs 48.65 on BSE.

Stock price reaction ahead of buyback depends on buyback size and the price, which dictates if traders will benefit from participating in the buyback assuming a certain acceptance ratio.

The company said it will be buying 1 crore shares assuming the maximum price. The buyback will be done through the stock exchange route.

Assuming a maximum number of shares will be bought back, after the issue, promoters will hold 49.46 percent in the company compared to 48.25 percent now. Public stake will come down to 50.54 percent from 51.75 percent now.