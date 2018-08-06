Marksans Pharma shares jump 15% after healthy profit growth in June quarter

Marksans Pharma share price rallied 14.55 percent intraday Monday after the company reported healthy profit growth for the quarter ended June 2018.

Consolidated net profit during the quarter grew sharply by 72.6 percent to Rs 24.9 crore, backed by operational growth and stable revenue.

Revenue from operations in Q1 increased 6.4 percent to Rs 235.3 crore YoY on growth across the board.

Europe and UK formulation business grew by 3.77 percent while US & North America formulation segment reported growth of 6.01 percent YoY.

Australia & NZ formulation business revenue registered a 7.87 percent growth and Rest of World 100 percent in Q1.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 22.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 35.5 crore and margin expanded by 200 basis points to 15.1 percent for the quarter ended June.

At 13:27 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 32.70, up Rs 3.50, or 11.99 percent on the BSE.