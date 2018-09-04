Markets@Moneycontrol: Weak rupee continues to drag indices lower

Investors were likely to have been worried about macro effect of higher crude oil prices, even as Brent crude touched USD 79 per barrel.
Moneycontrol News
It was a double whammy for the market on September 4 as a weak rupee along with higher crude oil prices dragged the market further. The Nifty managed to give up 11,550-mark, while the Sensex shed 38,200-mark as well.
Investors were likely to have been worried about macro effect of higher crude oil prices, even as Brent crude touched $79 per barrel. Any upmove on oil prices adversely impacts domestic macros, particularly in case of India. The nation imports a huge quantity of its oil requirements. Hence, this bullishness could hurt India’s finances as more money would have had to be spent by the exchequer to buy this oil.