Markets@Moneycontrol: Weak rupee continues to drag indices lower

It was a double whammy for the market on September 4 as a weak rupee along with higher crude oil prices dragged the market further. The Nifty managed to give up 11,550-mark, while the Sensex shed 38,200-mark as well.

Investors were likely to have been worried about macro effect of higher crude oil prices, even as Brent crude touched $79 per barrel. Any upmove on oil prices adversely impacts domestic macros, particularly in case of India. The nation imports a huge quantity of its oil requirements. Hence, this bullishness could hurt India’s finances as more money would have had to be spent by the exchequer to buy this oil.

