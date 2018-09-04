App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Weak rupee continues to drag indices lower

Investors were likely to have been worried about macro effect of higher crude oil prices, even as Brent crude touched USD 79 per barrel.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

It was a double whammy for the market on September 4 as a weak rupee along with higher crude oil prices dragged the market further. The Nifty managed to give up 11,550-mark, while the Sensex shed 38,200-mark as well.

Investors were likely to have been worried about macro effect of higher crude oil prices, even as Brent crude touched $79 per barrel. Any upmove on oil prices adversely impacts domestic macros, particularly in case of India. The nation imports a huge quantity of its oil requirements. Hence, this bullishness could hurt India’s finances as more money would have had to be spent by the exchequer to buy this oil.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 04:58 pm

tags #market closing

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.