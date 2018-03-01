Markets@Moneycontrol: SGX Nifty trends hint at weak opening for local indices

Trend on SGX Nifty, down 55.5 points or 0.53 percent, indicates a negative opening for the broader index in India. Nifty futures were trading around 10,506-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,517.1, followed by 10,479.9. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,611.6 and 10,668.9.

The bulls broke their two-day run Tuesday as Nifty formed a bearish candle after three bullish candles. The index closed below its crucial 50-DMA and 50-DEMA placed at 10,623 and 10,559 levels respectively on Tuesday.

- North East Elections 2018: Exit polls give BJP a clear lead- GDP, PMI data eyed- H G Infra Eng IPO subscribed 44% on Day 2- Bank credit growth moves into double-digits in Q2- Nirav Modi's Firestar Diamond files for bankruptcy in US- GST collection declines marginally to touch Rs 86,318 cr in Jan- Fed's Powell nods to stronger economy, backs gradual rate hike path

- EPFO makes online claims must for PF withdrawals above Rs 10 lakh