App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Feb 28, 2018 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: SGX Nifty trends hint at weak opening for local indices

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,517.1, followed by 10,479.9.

Trend on SGX Nifty, down 55.5 points or 0.53 percent, indicates a negative opening for the broader index in India. Nifty futures were trading around 10,506-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,517.1, followed by 10,479.9. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,611.6 and 10,668.9.

The bulls broke their two-day run Tuesday as Nifty formed a bearish candle after three bullish candles. The index closed below its crucial 50-DMA and 50-DEMA placed at 10,623 and 10,559 levels respectively on Tuesday.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

- North East Elections 2018: Exit polls give BJP a clear lead
- GDP, PMI data eyed
- H G Infra Eng IPO subscribed 44% on Day 2
- Bank credit growth moves into double-digits in Q2
- Nirav Modi's Firestar Diamond files for bankruptcy in US
- GST collection declines marginally to touch Rs 86,318 cr in Jan
- Fed's Powell nods to stronger economy, backs gradual rate hike path

- EPFO makes online claims must for PF withdrawals above Rs 10 lakh

Watch video for more...

tags #Market Cues #Market news

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC