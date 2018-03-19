App
Mar 19, 2018 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Sensex tanks 253 points, Nifty below 10,100

HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, HPCL, Wipro, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, HDFC fell up to 5 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

The market extended previous day's losses with the Nifty closing below 10,100 levels for the first time since December 2017.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 252.88 points or 0.76 percent at 32,923.12 and the 50-share NSE Nifty was down 100.90 points or 0.99 percent at 10,094.30.

HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, HPCL, Wipro, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, HDFC fell up to 5 percent.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.

