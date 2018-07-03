App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Sensex rallies over 100 points; Nifty ends 42 points higher

The gains remain capped as investors remained cautious ahead of a July 6 deadline when the US is set to impose tariffs on $34 billion worth of goods from China. Beijing is then expected to respond with charges of its own on US goods, reports CNBC.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

The S&P BSE Sensex recovered sharply from opening lows and closed with gains of over 100 points on Tuesday while the Nifty50 witnessed a touch and go moment with 10,700 levels.

Going forward, swing high of Friday’s trading session of 10,736 will act as an immediate resistance for the index while support is placed at 10,604 which was the intraday low recorded on the same day.

For more views and updates watch Moneycontrol’s Anchal Pathak and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran discuss the day’s trade.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 06:14 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Markets Edge

