App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Sensex plunges 356 points on back of weak global cues

Sensex tanked 356.46 points or 0.95% to end at 37165.16 while the Nifty ended lower by 101.50 points or 0.89% at 11244.70.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Equity benchmarks ended the day on a weak note due to weak global cues as well as profit booking in the market.

The Sensex closed down 356.46 points or 0.95% at 37165.16, while the Nifty ended lower by 101.50 points or 0.89% at 11244.70. The market breadth was narrow as 1332 shares advanced, against a decline of 1318 shares while 166 shares are unchanged.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol Research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 05:04 pm

tags #markets #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.