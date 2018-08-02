Markets@Moneycontrol: Sensex plunges 356 points on back of weak global cues

Equity benchmarks ended the day on a weak note due to weak global cues as well as profit booking in the market.

The Sensex closed down 356.46 points or 0.95% at 37165.16, while the Nifty ended lower by 101.50 points or 0.89% at 11244.70. The market breadth was narrow as 1332 shares advanced, against a decline of 1318 shares while 166 shares are unchanged.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol Research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.