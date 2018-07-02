App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Sensex, Nifty end off the day’s low points

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 159.07 points to 35,264.41 and the 50-share NSE Nifty shed 57 points to 10,657.30. About 1,643 shares declined against 966 advancing shares on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

The S&P BSE Sensex reversed half of the last session's gains to end the first day of the week lower by half a percent on Monday, dragged by global weakness due to trade tensions and political uncertainty in Germany.

Watch Moneycontrol’s Anchal Pathak and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran discuss the day’s trade in detail.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 06:22 pm

tags #Business #Market Edge

