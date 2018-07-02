Markets@Moneycontrol: Sensex, Nifty end off the day’s low points

The S&P BSE Sensex reversed half of the last session's gains to end the first day of the week lower by half a percent on Monday, dragged by global weakness due to trade tensions and political uncertainty in Germany.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 159.07 points to 35,264.41 and the 50-share NSE Nifty shed 57 points to 10,657.30. About 1,643 shares declined against 966 advancing shares on the BSE.

