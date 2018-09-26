App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol | Sensex, Nifty end off low points, but FMCG, IT see a fall

Traders could have been cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates, which will be declared later in the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After a day of relief rally on Tuesday (September 25, 2018), equity benchmarks have closed on a lower note on Wednesday.

However, the key, psychological mark of 11,000 has been held by the Nifty. In fact, the index had brief fall below 11,000-mark as well. So, an end above 11,050 could be rather seen as a relief by the bulls.

Index heavyweights such as ITC, Infosys, TCS and Reliance Industries were all buzzing in trade. While RIL tried to fight for the bulls and held fort along with HDFC Bank, the others were a drag on the indices.

There was major selling seen among information technology names. The likes of TCS, Infosys and Wipro, among others dragged the index lower and managed to weigh on frontline indices as well. Automobiles, consumer and PSU banks were the other big losers. The Nifty Midcap index closed with marginal gains.

All eyes are also on the outcome from the FOMC meeting, which will be announced later in the day. “The outcome of the US Fed meeting on Wednesday is expected to result in another hike in benchmark interest rates, raising the federal funds rate by 25 basis points from its current range of 1.75-2 percent to 2-2.25 percent,” Edelweiss Investment Research has said in a note.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 05:09 pm

tags #Market Cues #Market news

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

