App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol | Sensex ends at record high after indecisive day of trade

The Sensex is up 33.13 points or 0.09% at 36858.23, while the Nifty is down 2.30 points or 0.02% at 11132.00.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

It was an anti-climax of sorts on the market as benchmarks failed to clock fresh highs, particularly for the Nifty as they managed to end the day on a negative note. The Sensex, however, has ended at a record closing high.

In the last hour, some selling in midcaps, metals, infra, energy, auto and IT names dragged the market lower from the day’s high points. The midcap index managed to end on a flat note, with a negative bias.

The Sensex is up 33.13 points or 0.09% at 36858.23, while the Nifty is down 2.30 points or 0.02% at 11132.00. The market breadth is narrow as 1346 shares advanced, against a decline of 1265 shares, while 172 shares are unchanged.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 05:05 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Market Edge #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.