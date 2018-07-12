Markets@Moneycontrol: Record high closing for Sensex, while Nifty ends above 11K

Positive global cues and a good start to the earnings season by information technology major TCS lifted indices to fresh records on Thursday.

The Sensex slipped over 100 points after notching record high. The Nifty, meanwhile, managed to close above the crucial 11,000-mark.

Buying was visible across sectors, although the Street closed off the day's high points.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended up 282.48 points or 0.78 percent at 36548.41, while the Nifty was up 74.90 points or 0.68 percent at 11023.20.

