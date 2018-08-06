Markets@Moneycontrol | Party on D-Street as Sensex, Nifty end at record highs

Moneycontrol News

After trading near the day’s high points throughout the session, equity benchmarks lost some sheen in the last hour, with the Nifty giving up 11,400. The Sensex managed to end the session just short of 37,700-mark.

The Sensex closed up 135.73 points or 0.36% at 37691.89, while the Nifty ended 26.30 points higher at 11387.10. The market breadth was narrow as 1,605 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,121 shares, while 176 shares were unchanged.

Banks led the gainers’ chart among all sectoral indices, while auto, energy and metals followed suit as well. In the broader markets, midcaps ended the day around half a percent higher.

