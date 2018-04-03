Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty to start below 10,200; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

The Nifty50 is expected to open lower on Tuesday tracking muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The Nifty50 index closed 98 points higher at 10,211.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 56.5 points or 0.55 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 10,208-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Wall Street shares plunged on Monday as investors fled technology stocks amid resurgent trade war worries, with key indexes trading below their 200-day moving averages and the S&P 500 closing below that pivotal technical level for the first time since June 2016, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 458.92 points, or 1.9 percent, to end at 23,644.19 after dipping below its 200-day moving average. The S&P 500 fell 58.99 points, or 2.23 percent, to 2,581.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 193.33 points, or 2.74 percent, to 6,870.12.

Asian shares slid in early trade, with Japan leading losses in the region after markets stateside came under pressure from the drop in tech stocks and trade-related worries, CNBC reported.

Stocks in news:

Motherson inks pact to acquire Reydel Automotive for USD 201 mn

JSW Steel: In the capacity of an investor, joins Numetal to submit bid for Essar Steel

Ashok Leyland: CARE Ratings upgraded the ratings of its short and long-term bank facilities. Meanwhile, the rating of its commercial paper has been reaffirmed.

Fortis Healthcare: Minority shareholders of the firm are said to have opposed the deal with Manipal.

NTPC: The company has said to have achieved 53,000 MW of commissioned capacity, according to a Hindu Business Line report.

Shree Cements to consider final dividend on April 28, 2018

Neuland Laboratories board meeting on April 9, 2018, to consider a proposal for raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares

BEL records Rs 10,000 crore turnover

HAL records Rs 18,000 cr turnover in FY18

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Surya Roshni: BUY| Target Rs. 435 | Stop-loss Rs 380 | Return 8%

Manappuram Finance Ltd: BUY| Target Rs. 120 | Stop-loss Rs 108 | Return 7%

Hind Oil Exploration (HOEC): BUY| Target Rs. 128 | Stop-loss Rs 110 | Return 11%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.