Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to test 200-DEMA; 3 stocks which can give up to 8% return

The Nifty50 is expected to open flat-to-lower on Tuesday tracking muted trend seen in other Asian markets and retest its crucial support around 200-day exponential moving average (DEMA) placed around 10,090. The Nifty50 closed 100 points lower at 10,094 on Monday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 26 points or 0.26 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,089-level on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

US stocks dropped on Monday, with the S&P and Nasdaq suffering their worst day in just over five weeks, as concerns over increased regulation for large tech companies was spearheaded by a plunge in Facebook shares, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 335.6 points, or 1.35 percent, to close at 24,610.91, the S&P 500 lost 39.09 points, or 1.42 percent, to 2,712.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 137.74 points, or 1.84 percent, to 7,344.24.

Asian markets were weaker on Tuesday, as the pullback on Wall Street overnight weighed on sentiment early in session. The Nikkei 225 fell 1.04 percent, or 223.21 points, tracking the declines seen stateside overnight while the broader Topix index edged lower by 0.8 percent as all but two sectors slipped into negative territory, CNBC reported.

Future Consumer: The company has redeemed 600 redeemable NCDs to the tune of Rs 60 crore on March 16, 2018

ITC: The Supreme Court has upheld sale of Park Hyatt Goa to ITC, reports Mint

IRB Infra: The company has bagged a road project worth Rs 2,043 crore from NHAI in Gujarat, reports PTI

Suzlon: The company has bagged 500 MW wind energy projects through SECI bids

Reliance Communications: SC to hear case against Bombay High Court order

Canara Bank: CBI files FIR against Former MD and Executive Directors in a fraud case

Bata India: SELL| Target Rs. 645 | Stop-loss Rs 695 | Return 5%

L&T Finance: SELL| Target Rs. 145 | Stop-loss Rs 165 | Return 8%

M&M: BUY| Target Rs. 780 | Stop-loss Rs 721 | Return 5%

