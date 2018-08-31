Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open lower; 3 stocks which could give 9-13% return

The Nifty50 is likely to open lower on Friday following a mixed trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 15 points lower at 11,676 on Thursday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 10 points or 0.09 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,749-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

US stocks ended their four-day winning streak on Thursday as trade anxieties resurfaced and investors sold risk ahead of the long Labor Day holiday weekend, said a Reuters report.

Asian shares came under renewed pressure on Friday after reports US President Donald Trump was preparing to step up a trade war with Beijing and ready to impose more tariffs on Chinese imports, it said.

Stocks in news:

Wockhardt Gets Shareholders' Nod To Raise Up To Rs 1,200 Crore

REC Seeks Shareholders Nod To Raise Borrowing Limit To Rs 3.5 Lakh Cr

DHFL to raise Rs 2,000 cr from NCDs

Hathway Cable raises Rs 100 cr from promoter group entity

Oriental Bank of Commerce gets board approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr

NCLT approves Idea-Vodafone merger - CNBC-TV18 Sources.

ICICI Securities: Chanda Kochhar reappointed on the board of the company as ICICI Bank voted in favour of Kochhar’s reappointment at company - CNBC-TV18 Sources.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

Sun Pharma: LTP: Rs 639.50| Buy around 635 - 630| Target: Rs 690-725| Stop Loss: Rs 600| Return 13%

PTC India Financial Services: LTP: Rs 19| Buy at Rs 18.80-19.00| Target: Rs 24| Stop Loss: Rs 17| Return 26%

TATA Elxsi Ltd: LTP: Rs 1407| Sell below Rs 1388| Target: Rs 1320 - 1275| Stop Loss: Rs 1440| Return 9%

