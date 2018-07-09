Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open higher; top 3 stocks which could give 5-13% return

The Nifty50 is likely to open higher on Monday tracking positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 23 points higher at 10,772 on Friday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 66.5 points or 0.62 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,832.5-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Asian share markets crept higher on Monday following favorable US jobs data, while sterling slipped after two members of the British government resigned over Brexit and put the future of Prime Minister Theresa May in doubt, it said

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 percent, on top of 0.7 percent rally on Friday when the launch of US tariffs on Chinese imports came and went without too many fireworks.

Oil prices inched up in early Asian trading on Monday, with many investors focused on any fallout from the US imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods at the end of last week, which prompted immediate retaliation from China.

Stocks in news:

Trigyn Tech has bagged an order from Nashik Municipal Smart City Development

Ashok Leyland plans to scale up LCV biz, international operations

Tata Steel's Q1 FY19 India production at 3.17 million tonne

Jaiprakash Associates gets Rs 2,850-cr contract in J&K from Chenab Valley Power Projects

Fortis Healthcare has released audited financial results with qualifications from auditor: Deloitte.

Cadila: Zydus has received tentative approval from US Food & Drug Administration for Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension. It is used to treat high levels of iron in the body

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to 5nance and here’s what they have to recommend for intraday trading:

Indo Count Industries: Buy| Target: Rs 82 | Stop Loss: Rs 65 | Returns 13%

Berger Paints: Buy| Target: Rs 314 | Stop Loss Rs 278 | Returns 6%

Avanti Feeds: Sell | Target Rs 452 | Stop Loss Rs 495 | Returns 5%

