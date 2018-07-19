Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open higher; top 3 stocks which could give 10-15% return

The Nifty50 is likely to open higher on Thursday following positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The Nifty50 closed 27 points lower on Wednesday at 10,980.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 30 points or 0.27 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,012-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

The S&P 500 rose to its highest in more than five months and the Dow climbed for a fifth session on Wednesday as solid earnings boosted financial and industrial stocks and reinforced expectations for a strong second-quarter reporting season, said a Reuters report.

Asian shares register moderate gains on Thursday trade, taking cues from Wall Street's overnight advance as investors there parsed through stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, it said.

Results Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, ABB, DB Corp, RBL Bank, Sterlite Technologies, Omax Autos, Hatsun Agro Product, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv

GHCL: The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 62 crore for the quarter that ended in June

ITC Global Holdings Pte, Singapore ceased to be a subsidiary of ITC

Jaiprakash Associates: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake to 1.98 percent during the June quarter on a fully diluted basis, according to BSE filings.

Fortis Healthcare: Delhi HC has refused to stay finalization of Fortis-IHH deal

Corporation Bank board meeting on July 21 to consider raising of capital of the bank by way of preferential allotment of equity shares to Government of India

Mindtree: Its Q1 net profit is down 13% sequentially at Rs 158 crore.

Prakash Industries: ED files prosecution complaint under PMLA against VP Agarwal, Prakash Industries & others involved in Fatehpur Coal Block Allocation case.

Ashok Leyland Ltd: BUY| CMP: Rs. 110.55| Target RS.127|Stop Loss Rs.104|Return 15%

Castrol India Ltd: BUY| CMP: Rs. 159.05 | Target RS.176|Stop Loss Rs.153|Return 11%

Emami Ltd: BUY| CMP: Rs. 550.40 | Target RS.606|Stop Loss Rs.524|Return 10%

