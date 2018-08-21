Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 6-10% return

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Tuesday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 81 points higher at 11,551 on Monday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 8 points or 0.07 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,592- level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Wall Street’s major indexes rose on Monday on optimism over trade talks between the United States and China, though they fell from session highs after President Donald Trump criticized the Federal Reserve’s raising interest rates, said a Reuters report.

Asian stocks were capped and the dollar dipped on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies and said he was “not thrilled” with the Federal Reserve for hiking interest rates, it said.

Stocks in news:

Ashish Kacholia offloads 5% stake in Vadilal Industries, stock locked at 20% lower circuit

HCL Tech shareholders approve Rs 4,000 cr buyback offer

Bank of Baroda: PS Jayakumar is likely to get an extension as MD & CEO of Bank Of Baroda: CNBC-TV18 sources. His term was to end in October 2018.

Apollo Tyres: Production operations of the company's plants located at Perambra and Kalamassery, Kerala have been disrupted due to floods in Kerala.

Reliance Infrastructure - Anil Ambani clarified on Rahul Gandhi’s allegation over Rafale deal

ICICI Lombard pioneers use of AI to automate health insurance claim approvals

JMC Project board meeting on August 24 to consider issue of NCD worth Rs 150 crore

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Tech Mahindra Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 688 | Target: Rs 730 | Stop-Loss: Rs 665 | Return 6%

RBL Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs 591 | Target: Rs 640 | Stop-Loss: Rs 565 | Return 8%

Amara Raja Batteries: Buy| LTP: Rs 892| Target: Rs 980 | Stop-Loss: Rs 845 | Return 10%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.