Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which can give up to 21% return

The Nifty50 is expected to open flat on Thursday following a mixed trend seen in other Asian markets. The Nifty50 closed 43 points lower at 10,570 on Wednesday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 12 points or 0.12 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,580-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Wall Street limped into positive territory on Wednesday on optimism over a spate of upbeat earnings that was nearly offset by jitters over rising US bond yields and corporate costs, said a Reuters report.

Asian stocks edged up on Thursday as robust corporate earnings helped Wall Street quell concerns over a surge in US bond yields, while the dollar hovered near three-month highs against a basket of currencies, it said.

Oil prices rose over concerns of supply disruptions in Venezuela and the Middle East as well as by strong demand. Brent crude oil futures were at 74.44 per barrel, up 44 cents, or 0.6 percent.

Stocks in news:

Wipro: The Board has approved amalgamation of its two subsidiaries with the company. The company's Q4 profit was down 7 percent QoQ; sees Q1 IT services revenue at USD 2,015-2,065 million

Emami: The Board will meet on May 3 to consider results and approve dividend as well

Uniply Industries approved issue of 45.14 lakh equity shares at Rs 400.85 per shares on preferential basis to non-promoter and allotment of 96.28 lakh convertible share warrants at Rs 400.85 per warrant on preferential basis to promoter and non-promoters.

Bharti Airtel: The firm has approved sale/transfer of submarine cables to unit Network I2I

UltraTech Cement: Company's Q4 profit sheds 29%; sales volume grows 31%

Syngene International: Company's Q4 net rises 8 percent to Rs 84 crore

Reliance Capital issued NCD worth Rs 30 crore

Indiabulls Real Estate: Company's Q4 profit surges to Rs 1,648 cr

Sterlite Tech: Company's Q4 profit jumps 77 percent to Rs 112 cr

Zydus Cadila: Company gets USFDA nod to market 2 drugs

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to ICICIdirect and here’s what they have to recommend:

Emami Ltd.: BUY| CMP Rs1122| Target Rs1360| Stop Loss Rs1012| Return 21% Time Frame 6 months

Royal Orchid Hotels: BUY| CMP Rs220| Target Rs259| Stop Loss Rs205| Return 17%| Time Frame 1 months

Majesco: BUY| CMP Rs561| Target Rs632| Stop Loss Rs522| Return 13%| Time Frame 1 months

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.