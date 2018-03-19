Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which can give up to 10% return

The Nifty50 is expected to open flat-to-lower on Monday tracking muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The Nifty50 closed 165 points lower at 10,195 on Friday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 33.5 points or 0.33 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,200-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

India VIX moved up by 6.21 percent at 15.22. Rise in volatility after the recent consolidation seen in the last five sessions has given an upper hand to bears which suggest more weakness. A fall in Put Call Ratio also points to the same direction.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials rose on Friday, boosted by strong industrial output numbers, though all three of Wall Street's major indexes posted losses for the week, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.85 points, or 0.29 percent, to end the week at 24,946.51, the S&P 500 gained 4.68 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,752.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.25 point, or 0 percent, to 7,481.99.

Asian markets were mixed early on Monday, with Australia's ASX 200 gaining early in the session and Japan's benchmark index trading just below the flat line.

Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 0.12 percent in early trade and the Topix was lower by around the same level. South Korea's benchmark Kospi index slipped 0.12 percent, CNBC reported.

Stocks in news:

Action in the primary market space continues: Sandhar Technologies IPO to opens

Automotive component supplier Sandhar Technologies will open its initial public offering for subscription on March 19

Key customers are Hero, TVS, Maruti, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland etc.

The company has fixed a price band at Rs 327-332 per share for the issue that will close on March 21.

Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum may buy 26% stake each in GAIL

A top source said since the government is not looking at actual merger of oil companies but only transfer of its ownership to a cash rich PSU, the best option would be to split the 54.89 percent holding in GAIL equally between IOC and BPCL.

YES Bank: The company has said that Life Insurance Corporation has raised stake in firm By 2.03% To 9.62%.

Technical Recommendations:

Here’s what 5nance.com has to recommend:

Coal India Ltd: SELL| Target Rs263 | Stop-loss Rs288 | Return 5%

Vakrangee Ltd: BUY| Target Rs265 | Stop-loss Rs235 | Return 7%

Adani Transmission Ltd: BUY| Target Rs. 210 | Stop-loss Rs179 | Return 10%

