Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which can give up to 10% return

The Nifty50 is expected to open flat on Monday tracking muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The Nifty closed 70 points lower at 10,113 on Wednesday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 8.5 points or 0.08 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,234-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Asia Pacific stocks edged higher even though China imposed new tariffs on US goods after previously floating the proposal last month. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged higher by 0.23 percent after opening in negative territory and the broader Topix rose 0.17 percent, CNBC reported.

Nifty Rejig: Ambuja Cement, Aurobindo Pharma, Bosch excluded and Bajaj Finserv, Grasim and Titan included

Maruti Suzuki March sales up 15% at 1.60 lakh units

Sandhar Technologies, Karda Construction to debut today

Vedanta wins bid to acquire Electrosteel Steels

Allahabad Bank cuts lending rates by 45 bps

IOC to invest Rs 1.4 lakh cr to double refining capacity

Canara Bank calls off move to divest stake in Can Fin Homes

Ashoka Buildcon: Its arm has won an award from NHAI for a stretch on Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway.

UltraTech Cement has received CCI Nod w.r.t its bid for Binani Cement.

Cadila Healthcare - USFDA completes inspection at company's Topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad

Punjab National Bank: The bank said it will Honour LoUs Worth Rs 6,500 crore on basis of an undertaking by claimant bank.

After questioning ICICI bank officials, CBI to examine Chanda Kochhar in Rs 3,200cr Videocon loan case

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd: BUY | Target Rs 179 | Stop-loss Rs155 | Return 10%

Rallis India Ltd: BUY | Target Rs256 | Stop-loss Rs225 | Return 8%

Prakash Industries Ltd: SELL | Target Rs159 | Stop-loss Rs175 | Return 6%

